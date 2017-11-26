Body pulled from Cuyahoga River in Cleveland

Fire officials say a man's body was pulled from the Cuyahoga River.

Cleveland.com reports a police officer reported seeing the body about 2 p.m. Saturday. It appeared to be a man in his 50s.

Fire department spokesman Mike Norman says the body may have floated down the river from Lake Erie and could have been in the water for an extended period of time. A firefighter in diving gear removed it from the river.

Norman says in the last few weeks at least one person was reported missing in that area. Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.