4 injured when small plane crashes in central Pennsylvania

A small plane crash in central Pennsylvania has left four people injured.

Authorities say the twin-engine plane went down around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area of Cambria. But it wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

The four injured people were all aboard the plane when it crashed. They were being treated at a hospital, but their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

The plane was severely damaged in the crash. But authorities say no one on the ground was injured.

