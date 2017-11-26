Prosecutor threatens legal action if Poland councilman doesn't resign

Two nurses lost their licenses after a television station persuaded courts to unseal a video secretly recorded by the family of a man who died in their care.More >>
About 4,000 Ohio Edison customers are without power in Austintown Sunday morning.More >>
State Police have charged a West Middlesex man for allegedly attempting to use a special device to cheat a urine test.More >>
Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains is threatening legal action if a Poland Village council member doesn't step down.More >>
Youngstown police are investigating a shooting that sent a robbery suspect to the hospital Saturday evening.More >>
The UAW in Warren hosted an Ohio State verses Michigan watch party and donated proceeds to a local charity.More >>
A small plane crash in central Pennsylvania has left four people injured.More >>
Six children have been shot on a Cleveland street, one fatally.More >>
Authorities say a 43-year-old woman has been accidentally shot to death by a hunter while walking her dogs in a rural field in western New York.More >>
Officials in a cash-poor northeast Ohio city say they've agreed to report the arrests of immigrants who are in the country illegally after accepting federal grant money.More >>
The state says more than 68,000 students participated during the second full year of a statewide program that allows Ohio middle- and high-schoolers to earn free college credit.More >>
A Cincinnati man authorities say sold a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 17-year-old has been ordered to pay the teen's family the funeral costs.More >>
Officials in an Ohio school district have voted to reinstate a ban on religious music at graduation ceremonies.More >>
A condemned killer whose poor veins led Ohio to halt his execution has appealed a judge's decision upholding the state's lethal injection system.More >>
URBANA, Ohio (AP) - A 15-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's longtime girlfriend will be tried as an adult.More >>
State officials say they've received more than 300 applications to operate 60 dispensaries that will sell medical marijuana.More >>
