Prosecutor threatens legal action if Poland councilman doesn't resign

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains is threatening legal action if a Poland Village council member doesn't step down.

Gains says councilman Marc Cossette needs to resign from his post to be in compliance with Ohio law.

If Cossette doesn't quit, Gains says he will "take the appropriate action to forcibly remove him from office".

Cossette was appointed in May to fill out the unexpired term of Councilman Bob Limmer who died in March.

Our print partner The Vindicator says Cossette sold his Poland home in October and moved to Lake Milton.

Village solicitor Jay Macejko says that's not an issue because Cossette was appointed to the post, not elected.

Cossette could not be reached for comment.