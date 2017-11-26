West Middlesex man accused of using device to cheat drug test

State Police have charged a West Middlesex man for allegedly attempting to use a special device to cheat a urine test.

Police say 30-year-old Zackary Shields of West Middlesex was charged earlier this month as he was reporting to parole authorities for a scheduled urine test as part of his sentencing for prior criminal charges.

According to a police media release, they caught Shields with a device known as a "Whizzinator".

The device carries fake or clean urine and is concealed inside a person's pants.

Shields was booked into the Mercer County Jail on a charge of possession of instruments of crime and attempting to use drug-free urine.

At the time of his arrest, Shields was on probation after being convicted this summer of DUI and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

As part of his sentence, Shields was ordered to refrain from drug use and undergo regular testing.

His next court hearing is set for December 18.