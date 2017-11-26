Animal charity reopens it's doors in Boardman

Animal Charity Humane Society in Boardman was forced to close its doors in September but is now reopening and accepting new clients.

The non-profit had to temporarily close the doors for two months after the primary veterinarian left to start her own practice.

The clinic announced they have hired a local veterinarian, Dr. Pogozelec, graduate of Ross Veterinary College, who will oversee the reopening of the clinic.

The clinic will begin taking calls for appointments on December 6 and will open the doors for daily operations on December 13.

Those seeking more information can call Mary Louk, Animal Charity’s board president, at (330) 550-5953.