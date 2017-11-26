Animal charity reopens it's doors in Boardman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Animal charity reopens it's doors in Boardman

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Animal Charity Humane Society in Boardman was forced to close its doors in September but is now reopening and accepting new clients.

The non-profit had to temporarily close the doors for two months after the primary veterinarian left to start her own practice. 

The clinic announced they have hired a local veterinarian, Dr. Pogozelec, graduate of Ross Veterinary College, who will oversee the reopening of the clinic. 

The clinic will begin taking calls for appointments on December 6 and will open the doors for daily operations on December 13.

Those seeking more information can call Mary Louk, Animal Charity’s board president, at (330) 550-5953.

