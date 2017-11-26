Austintown PD: Ohio Edison working to restore power to 800 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown PD: Ohio Edison working to restore power to 800

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

About 800 Ohio Edison customers are without power in Austintown Sunday morning.

Austintown police say a transformer on North Raccoon Road caught fire around 8 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m., 6,000 customers were without power.

Crews from Ohio Edison are working on the scene.

Officials say the power is scheduled to be restored by 11 a.m.

