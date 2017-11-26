Ohio Edison crews worked to restore power to 6,000 customers in - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio Edison crews worked to restore power to 6,000 customers in Austintown

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Ohio Edison crews worked to restore power to 6,000 customers in Austintown Sunday morning. 

As of noon, less than 200 are still without power.

Austintown police said a transformer on North Raccoon Road caught fire around 8 a.m.

Crews from Ohio Edison are still working on the scene.

Officials say the power is scheduled to be restored by 4 p.m.

