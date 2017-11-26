Turning into a Sunny Sunday!

After a cloudy start we'll see sunshine increase as the clouds part this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the lower 40s but an incredible November warming trend will be here this week! Sunny & dry is the combo through Wednesday with very mild air settling in...

Tuesday will be a very comfortable 60 degrees with breezy winds. Wednesday will bring mild air in the lower 50s before temperatures fall back to the 40s by the weekend. Some spotty showers are possible Thursday & Friday with a snowflake possible Friday as well?