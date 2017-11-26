Off-roading crash in Mercer County sends 6 to hospital, 1 dead

Mercer State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Sunday morning that claimed the life of 1 person and sent 5 others to the hospital.

Police say a group of teenagers were off-roading in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler.

Authorities have not released the name of the 18-year-old who passed away.

The crash happened on a Lake Latonka debri site off of Williamson Road in Jackson Township.

The condition of the others involved is unknown.

Police are still investigating the crash.