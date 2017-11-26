Police identify victim of deadly off-road crash in Mercer County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police identify victim of deadly off-road crash in Mercer County

JACKSON TWP., Mercer Co., Pa. -

State Police have identified a victim of Sunday's off-road crash in Mercer County that claimed the life of 1 person and sent 5 other teenagers to the hospital.

Police say the crash occurred while off-roading in a Jeep Wrangler along Williamson Road in Jackson Township.

Eighteen-year-old Hunter Carlyle Strang of Pittsburgh died in the crash.

Strang was driving in a field and dump site owned by Lake Latonka when his Jeep got too close to a steep grade on a hill, according to police.

Strang was thrown from the Jeep when it rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police have not released the condition of the other victims.

