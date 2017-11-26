"Jimmy and Spade" highlight Valley foodie culture

Now that we're past the go-to holiday for food lovers, we can get back to concentrating on what's for dinner tonight. A local couple is trying to make that decision a little easier, touring Valley restaurants, coffee shops, and breweries and sharing that experience with you.

Their blog is called "Jimmy and Spade Eat," but even their relationship is built around food.

"Honestly, I think that is the basis of our relationship, definitely," said Spade. "We both love to eat."

They first met working together in a restaurant and developed code names so no one knew they were dating. That's where the title of their food blog first took form.

"She has a fashion design degree, so me being not that clever and her name's Kate, I was like, 'Oh Kate Spade. That makes sense, I'll call her Spade.' She really enjoys Jimmy Fallon, so I became Jimmy," said Jimmy. "We started the blog, and we were like: Jimmy and Spade Eat. That makes sense."

They saw a developing "foodie" subculture in the Valley and wanted to be involved, so they created a website and started posting pictures on Facebook and Instagram, even if they got a few stares in the process.

"People are looking because we're staging the table. I stand up and put my phone over... all the dramatics come out," said Spade.

One of their favorite parts about this entire adventure is simply opening other people's eyes to this kind of experience; that you don't necessarily have to go to a bigger city to get some really delicious food.

"People just don't know that there's new places here. It really is kind of fun for us to highlight those new places, and even for us to try new places that we didn't know were here," said Jimmy. "I would say in two to five years we're going to kind of be at the same place that Cleveland and Pittsburgh are at."

There's a long term plan behind this, too: to not only document the food in the area, but eventually create some of it themselves.

"The plan is to have a food truck, maybe by next summer and just keep them in tandem with each other," said Jimmy. "We want to incorporate all the local farms because that's even the next step for the blog. Now that we've looped in local businesses, patrons, we want to also bring in the last facet, which I think is the local farms, too."

So it started as two people with a love of food and each other, but where Jimmy and Spade go from here is worth keeping an eye on here in the Valley.

For more information, you can check out jimmyandspadeeat.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram.