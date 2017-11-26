Southington man receives life-changing donation

A young man from Southington is extra thankful this Thanksgiving holiday.

He has his energy, memory and focuses back thanks to a woman from his hometown he did not originally know. It is a gift of life that they both encourage others to consider giving.

Brought together by a special gift, Joe Dorsey and Lesley Tietz have a bond that cannot be broken.

"She's just one of those unsung heroes," described Joe.

A hero who selflessly gave Joe a kidney on September 20.

"He's my kidney kid from here on out," Lesley said.

In the small town of Southington, Lesley remembers watching Joe play football when her kids were in school but she never really knew him. Then in March, she recognized Joe's face when her son shared Joe's GoFundMe page on Facebook asking for a donor.

"It was just a strange thing that I'd been recently reading about donation and talking to some people and then when I saw the post it was kind of like well obviously that's what I'm supposed to do now," she described.

As fate would have it, she was a match to give new life to this 25-year-old.

"People talk about your 20s being your physical prime and now I finally feel that way," explained Joe.

In 2012 when Joe was 20, he was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy, a kidney disease. Joe's condition gradually got worse and he eventually needed dialysis four hours a day, three days a week.

"You just kind of feel like you know your life is kind of passing you by," but that all changed when the transplant was a success on September 20.

"I got a sense of urgency and I just got all this motivation that I didn't really have before because now I cherish life so much more because it's a gift it really is," Joe stated.

Wiser beyond his years with more energy than ever, Joe is now looking forward to "getting a job, maybe getting married- I'm single- stuff like that."

Life goals that Lesley can't wait to see.

"I feel like I'll always kind of keep tabs on him and make sure he's doing right by the kidney," she said.

Connected forever on a deeper level, two people now united like family.

Joe is facing tremendous medical costs from the transplant and the community is rallying around him to help.

All proceeds from the upcoming "Faith Christmas Kraft Show" at Southington Local Schools, 2482 State Route 534, will benefit Joe. The event is Saturday December 2 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.