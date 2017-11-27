Shenango Twp. mom charged with death of newborn found under porch

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 23-year-old woman after the body of her newborn son was found hidden in a home.

Brittany Robinson was arrested after police were called Sunday afternoon by the owner of a home on 3202 Ellwood Road, Shenango Township found the body of the child in a crawlspace.

Police say the boy was viable and full-term and weighing approximately seven pounds.

Investigators believe the baby, which was hidden under the porch, was born alive prior to its death.

After searching the home, police charged Brittany Robinson with homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of a child.

The Lawrence County Coroner is investigating, and police are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of the infant's death.