Woman killed after shots fired into Cleveland home

Police say a woman has been killed while sitting in the living room of a Cleveland home after multiple gunshots were fired from outside the residence.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman said Sunday the 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead after officers were called to the home Saturday night. The woman, who hasn't been identified, was shot in the head.

It's not clear whether the residence was the intended target of the gunfire.

No suspects have been arrested.

