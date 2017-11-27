Power restored to hundreds in Warren area

More than 1,000 homes and businesses in three Trumbull County Communities were in the dark Monday morning.

According to First Energy, 1,330 customers in the City of Warren, Warren Township, and Champion Township lost power before 5:30 am when power lines and three utility poles were pulled down near the Convenient Food Mart on Parkman Road NW in Warren.

Within an hour, the number of outages had been pared to just over 200.

By 7:30 a.m. fewer than five outages were reported as crews worked to make repairs.

As of 12:15 p.m. there were fewer than five customers without power left in the area.