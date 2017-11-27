McDonald man found safe after search - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald man found safe after search

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
MCDONALD, Ohio -

A 29-year-old man said to be suffering from severe brain trauma is back home in McDonald following a search Monday morning.

McDonald Police were assisted by other agencies in their search after learning that the man had wandered away from a home on East Seventh Street after 5 am.

Police located the man within an hour about six blocks away on Ohio Avenue.

Authorities say the man was not harmed.

