Today will be a sunny and nice day in the upper 40s but the WOW factor with our forecast comes tomorrow...

Tuesday will feature wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the lower 60s. Sunshine is plentiful through Wednesday with the mid-week highs near 50 degrees. Some rain showers may sneak into Thursday afternoon with rain likely late Thursday night. A few leftover rain/snow showers possible Friday but it's a quieter week with plenty of sunshine through the upcoming weekend!