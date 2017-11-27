Troopers seek identity of woman struck and killed in Boardman

Authorities are asking members of the public to help them identify a woman who was struck and killed while walking along Maret Street in the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning.

State troopers say the woman was walking southbound along Market Street near Karago Avenue at around 7 am when she was struck by a northbound car.

The driver of the car immediately went to the nearby Boardman Police Department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver is cooperating with their investigation.

Troopers describe the victim as a white woman in her 60's. She has blond hair and was wearing red Christmas pajamas, a coat, and blue leather gloves.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 330-533-6866.

