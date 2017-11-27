Troopers identify elderly woman struck and killed in Boardman

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who was struck and killed while walking along Market Street in the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning.

State troopers say 84-year-old Dolores Snyder, of Boardman, was walking southbound along Market Street near Karago Avenue at around 7 am when she was struck by a van.

The driver of the van, 65-year-old William Heckman, immediately went to the nearby Boardman Police Department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver is cooperating with their investigation.

Troopers previously asked the public for information about Snyder's identity since she did not have identification cards on her at the time of the crash.

According to a release, a tipster who saw the plea for help was able to help troopers identify her.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the State Highway Patrol at 330-533-6866.

