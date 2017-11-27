Youngstown amphitheater project gets multi-million dollar donation

A project to build a new amphitheater in downtown Youngstown is getting a major boost from a community foundation in the Valley.

Early Monday morning, the Youngstown Foundation announced a $3 million donation toward the construction of the new amphitheater.

In addition, the foundation has purchased the naming rights to the venue, which will now be called The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

According to their website, the foundation is one of the largest community foundations in the nation and works to provide millions of dollars of assistance to projects, charities, and scientific and educational institutions in order to better the city.

Pre-construction work has already begun on the old Wean United Site near the Market Street bridge in downtown Youngstown.

MKSK out of Columbus is the design consultant and landscape architect hired to create the city's vision for the project.

The first phase of the plan would be to create an amphitheater design with more than 3200 seats.

It would include a restroom facility, an expanded concessions area, a V.I.P. building, a ticket box, terraced seating and an expanded canopy.

Future phases of the amphitheater project would include a possible water park facility, a water feature, a dog park, what would be called Riverfront Park, a children's garden and play area, a community garden space, an athletics area to include basketball and bocce courts.

It could also include a river overlook deck, a trail, a re-purposed area under the Market Street bridge and event spaces for community festivals.

Earlier this year, Youngstown City Council signed a contract with JAC Management to run the amphitheater. JAC is currently running operations for the Covelli Centre.

The estimated cost for the amphitheater project was initially said to be more than $6 million.

