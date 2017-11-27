Sheriff: Inmate started jail fire in drug-smuggling attempt

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio sheriff's office says an inmate apparently started a fire at a county jail as part of an attempt to smuggle drugs into the facility.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports that an area resident spotted the fire Saturday outside a second-floor window at the Ross County Jail, roughly 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Columbus. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The county sheriff's office says no one was hurt and no staff or inmates were ever in danger.

Authorities say they suspect the fire was started by an inmate who was jailed for a prison assault while serving a five-year sentence on drug-related counts. Investigators didn't release details of how the fire was started.

No charges were immediately filed in that matter.

Information from: Chillicothe Gazette, http://www.chillicothegazette.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.