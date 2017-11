First lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor

Even with the increasing dominance of Amazon, Black Friday showed stores are alive

Even with the increasing dominance of Amazon, Black Friday showed stores are alive

President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy Moore

President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy Moore

First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standards

First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standards

Seven people have been arrested at a demonstration over Connecticut authorities' handling of the case of a 15-year-old boy killed by police.

Seven people have been arrested at a demonstration over Connecticut authorities' handling of the case of a 15-year-old boy killed by police.

One job, two people - and two very different views on how to lead consumer protection agency.

One job, two people - and two very different views on how to lead consumer protection agency.

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters didn't shy away when asked to comment on sexual harassment just after being crowned.

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters didn't shy away when asked to comment on sexual harassment just after being crowned.

While some sexual harassment victims feel emboldened to speak up, many choose to stay silent. Common responses include: avoiding the harasser, downplaying the gravity of the situation or just ignoring it. The least common response? Taking formal action.

While some sexual harassment victims feel emboldened to speak up, many choose to stay silent. Common responses include: avoiding the harasser, downplaying the gravity of the situation or just ignoring it. The least...

An upcoming ruling by California's highest court could dramatically reduce the power of organized farm labor in the state.

An upcoming ruling by California's highest court could dramatically reduce the power of organized farm labor in the state.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, adding a few new touches to the standards.

New this year are wreaths hanging from the exterior of every window. Another new touch are glistening wintry branches lining an East Wing hallway that leads guests to a tree decorated with the Trump family's official Christmas ornament, a gold-toned bauble featuring the presidential coat of arms surrounded by a wreath of holly.

The family Christmas card is framed and on display. "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," says the card signed by President Donald Trump, the first lady and Barron, their 11-year-old son.

Among the Christmas standards is an 18-foot (about 5.5-meter) fir tree in its traditional spot in the Blue Room, decorated with ornaments bearing the seals of every state and U.S. territory.

The 350-pound (about 160-kilogram) gingerbread house this year offers a view of the White House from the south.

"The decorations are up!" the first lady tweeted Monday morning. "@WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season!"

Her theme is "Time-Honored Traditions," which the White House said pays respect to 200 years of holiday traditions at the executive mansion.

The first lady's office previewed the decorations for journalists on Monday after more than 150 volunteers from 29 states spent 1,600 hours during the long holiday weekend decking the White House halls. Mrs. Trump has also invited children and students from a nearby military base to come see the decorations and work on holiday arts and crafts.

The White House said she personally chose every detail of the decor. She did a final check late Sunday after returning from the family's Thanksgiving at their home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The holiday celebrating begins later Monday with a party for the volunteer decorators and will continue well into December with receptions and parties - sometimes two a day - for the next several weeks. More than 25,000 visitors are expected to tour the White House for the holidays and the kitchen is ready: a total of 31,000 cookies have been baked, including 15,000 sugar cookies.

Mrs. Trump's signature Christmas includes 71 wreaths, 53 Christmas trees, more than 18,000 lights, more than 12,000 ornaments, more than 3,100 yards (about 2800 meters) of ribbon and more than 1,000 feet (300 meters) of garland, the White House said.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.