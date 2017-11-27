First lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken returning to work Monday, wants to handle sexual misconduct allegationsMore >>
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken returning to work Monday, wants to handle sexual misconduct allegationsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standardsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standardsMore >>
President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy MooreMore >>
President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy MooreMore >>
Retailers work hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person dealsMore >>
Retailers work hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person dealsMore >>
Even with the increasing dominance of Amazon, Black Friday showed stores are aliveMore >>
Even with the increasing dominance of Amazon, Black Friday showed stores are aliveMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standards.More >>
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standards.More >>
A 19-year-old Warren woman has pleaded not guilty to several charges after allegedly admitting to police that she thought it was ok to let an eleven-year-old girl drive her around.More >>
A 19-year-old Warren woman has pleaded not guilty to several charges after allegedly admitting to police that she thought it was ok to let an eleven-year-old girl drive her around.More >>
More than 1,000 homes and businesses in three Trumbull County Communities were in the dark Monday morning.More >>
More than 1,000 homes and businesses in three Trumbull County Communities were in the dark Monday morning.More >>
Pennsylvania's Game Commission estimates about 550,000 hunters with rifles are expected to take to the woods in search of white-tailed deer.More >>
Pennsylvania's Game Commission estimates about 550,000 hunters with rifles are expected to take to the woods in search of white-tailed deer.More >>
Authorities are asking members of the public to help them identify a woman who was struck and killed while walking along Market Street in the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning.More >>
Authorities are asking members of the public to help them identify a woman who was struck and killed while walking along Market Street in the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning.More >>
A project to build a new amphitheater in downtown Youngstown is getting a major boost from a community foundation in the Valley.More >>
A project to build a new amphitheater in downtown Youngstown is getting a major boost from a community foundation in the Valley.More >>