Warren teen charged after missing 11-year-old caught driving car

A 19-year-old Warren woman has pleaded not guilty to several charges after allegedly admitting to police that she thought it was ok to let an eleven-year-old girl drive her around.

The teen, identified as Brandy Cross, pleaded not guilty Monday morning to charges of endangering children, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal trespassing, and criminal damaging.

A police report says that Cross was arrested Saturday evening after police stopped a car that was driving erratically.

According to the report, officers were working near the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority apartments near Reo Terra St. when they spotted a Chevy Trailblazer flashing their high-beams at the cruiser.

Police say they turned around and pulled the trailblazer over, at which point Cross jumped out of the backseat of the vehicle. Officers say they demanded that Cross get back into the car.

According to police, they were able to identify the driver as an 11-year-old girl who had been reported as a missing runaway more than a week prior.

Officers say that Cross told them that she didn't have a driver's license, which is why the younger girl was driving.

A report says that she told officers she thought it was "completely ok" for the pre-teen to drive, and that she "wasn't worried" about the girl crashing the vehicle.

Cross allegedly also told officers that she was on the criminal trespass list at Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, but had been staying at the apartments anyway.

The report goes on to say that Cross told officers they couldn't do anything because she had already left the property.

When police told Cross that she was being recorded and had just been caught on camera admitting to a crime, Cross allegedly said that she was wrong and had been removed from the trespassing list.

But authorities say Cross was advised she was still banned from TMHA's apartments, to which she allegedly responded: "You can't do anything because my kid lives out there."

Cross also allegedly told police that the Chevy belonged to a male companion, however, officers weren't able to get in touch with the male friend, or the woman to whom the vehicle was registered.

The police report says that Cross was charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for allowing or telling the younger girl to drive, criminal damaging or endangering for "putting the vehicle at substantial risk without the owner knowing this", and criminal trespassing for "bragging" aout being on TMHA property.

Cross is still in the Trumbull County Jail on a bond of $1,500. She is scheduled to appear in court again on December 12th.

Officers say they were able to find the mother of the 11-year-old girl. She was issued citations for driving without a license and using high beams inappropriately.

The juvenile was reported missing on November 14th, nearly a week and a half before the incident.

According to that report, the girl has a history of "leaving the residence" and "noncompliance with her household adults".