Subdued suspect faces new charges after guard tased during scuffle

A subdued suspect appeared for a video arraignment on Monday following an outburst in the courtroom last week that meant additional criminal charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old John Johnson was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of contempt of court and resisting arrest.

A judge entered a plea of not guilty on all charges.

The new charges stem from an incident late last week in which Johnson was subdued by several security guards, one of whom was injured in the scuffle.

Video of that incident was released to 21 News today and can be seen above.

Johnson was scheduled to appear before Judge Robert Milich on Friday for a hearing on a probation violation.

Security officials with Youngstown Municipal court tell 21 News Johnson refused to rise when the judge entered the courtroom and again when he was asked to approach the bench.

Johnson claimed he has sovereignty, meaning he is not subject to the laws of the city.

Milich ordered Johnson be removed from the courtroom and held in contempt of court.

When guards attempted to remove him, Security Chief Raynor Holmes said Johnson resisted.

Holmes said one of the guards attempted to "dry tase" Johnson, which is a means of removing the taser cartridge and deploying it by hand, providing a lower voltage shock.

During the struggle, one of the guards was also tased but was not seriously injured.

Johnson is currently being held in the Mahoning County Jail on a combined bond of $30,000.

