10 Penguins earn all conference honors

Running back Tevin McCaster and offensive lineman Justin Spencer were named to the First Team All Missouri Valley Conference teams.

Eight other Penguins were named to the second team or received Honorable Mention honors.

Spencer started all 50 games in his Penguin career. He was named All-Conference the past two seasons, but its the first time he received First Team accolades.

McCaster is the sixth Penguin running back to be named First Team. He ran for more than 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Second Team selections were offensive linemen Vytas Hrynkiewicz and Gavin Wiggins, linebacker Armand Dellovade and defensive back Billy Nicoe Hurst.

Honorable Mention went to safety Jaylin Powell, tight end Kevin Rader, long snapper Steve Wethli and linebacker Lee Wright.