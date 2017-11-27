State semi final pairings for Pa. football - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State semi final pairings for Pa. football

HARRISBURG, Pa. -

For only the second time in history, Mercer County is sending three football teams to the Western Finals.

All games are Friday, December 1 at 7:00 pm.

Class 1A 
Farrell vs Jeannette 
Seneca Valley High School

Class 2A
Wilmington vs Washington
Slippery Rock University 

Class 3A
Sharon vs Quaker Valley
North Hills High School 

