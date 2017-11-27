Holiday weekend power outages explained

Over the last several days, tens of thousands of people, at one point or another, have been without power in the Mahoning Valley.

It started Wednesday night and then happened again on Friday afternoon, with about 2,900 losing power.

Sunday morning, 6,000 people in Austintown woke to no electricity and Sunday night 8,200 customers were in the dark in Austintown and Youngstown's west side. And Monday morning in Warren, about 1,300 were without power.

On the day before Thanksgiving, nearly 5,000 customers lost power in Trumbull County. Rebecca Nieminen was one of them. She was trying to edit photos on her computer for her Kinsman photography business, Storyteller Photography: Images by Rebecca. For her, no power means no work.

"It's a really busy time for photographers now. You're doing Christmas portraits and also catching up on work from the fall; senior portraits and weddings. So it's kind of crunch time. It's really busy. So to lose eight hours of work it's kind of a hassle," said Nieminen.

Right next door to Rebecca, things were much worse. That's because at the Kinsman IGA a lot of their products are refrigerated or frozen so they had to be thrown out. They don't have any generators. And since they are the only grocery store in the Kinsman area, they had to let customers shop in the dark for last minute Thanksgiving dinner items.

"It was hard to turn them away. We kept our registers up as long as the batteries would let us. We just led them around the store and let them do their shopping. But, yeah, it was quite the inconvenience to the customer," said IGA manager Marilyn Filimounk.

A spokesperson for Ohio Edison says Wednesday and Friday's outages were due to equipment failures at local substations while the others were either animal contact related or due to downed power lines.

Ohio Edison says more outages are not expected but may occur depending on the weather. They say they are investing over $300 million in their power infrastructure next year.

