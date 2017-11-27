November Wrapping Up On Balmy Note

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

After a mild and generally sunny Monday, Tuesday will be even nicer with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 60s in many spots. A moisture-starved cold front will cross the Valley early Wednesday; no rain is expected but it will be a more seasonable day.

A stronger front is likely to provide some wet weather Thursday afternoon and evening. The air behind the front will not be all that cold and generally pleasant weather is in the forecast for the first few days of December. A cooler pattern will emerge late next week.