Warren city leaders discuss challenges of "sober homes"

Monday evening, Warren city leaders called together several area communities and state lawmakers to discuss what are known as "sober homes."

The houses, that are increasing in popularity as a result of the heroin epidemic, are supposed to be a safe place for recovering addicts, but are not regulated by the state and can cause concerns for those that live nearby.

"I think the common bond is understanding that the houses that are not being run properly we all need to identify and do what we can to make sure those houses no longer exist," said Warren Councilman Eddie Colbert. "And bolster those houses, and those who are running the houses, that are running properly that do have proven policies in place that can truly lead to recovery."

Warren's Law Director said local officials are limited though on what they can do since recovery homes are protected by the American Disabilities Act, as well as the Fair Housing Act.

RELATED STORIES: Warren city leader wants more oversight of sober homes



