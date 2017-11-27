Poland man beats lung cancer; now helping others

As we get ready to close out the month of November, which happens to be Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Matt Hiznay is sharing his inspirational story of overcoming some incredible odds.

Hiznay, a Poland native, married his wife Ally on June 14th, 2014. He says it was one of the best days of his life. But it was a day that almost didn't happen.

"I was knocking on heavens door," said Hiznay.

Three years earlier, in 2011, Hiznay was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer.

"Pretty much mid-chest to lower neck was chock full of cancer," said Hiznay.

What started as a dry persistent cough quickly got worse. He was admitted to the hospital and then transferred to the ICU because his heart stopped beating. He was resuscitated and fluid that built up around his heart was drained.

He then got great news. Matt tested positive for the ALK gene which is what mutated and drove his cancer. The same day he was diagnosed, the FDA approved a new drug targeted for the ALK gene. He started an immediate clinical trial and couldn't believe what happened.

"I get better, really quickly," Matt said.

So quickly, a few weeks later, Matt walked out of the hospital on his own. A few months later tests showed he was in remission and the cancer was gone.

Cancer has since returned a few times. But six years later, Matt is currently cancer free, which in and of itself is considered a miracle. Only 1% of stage IV lung cancer patients live five years.

Matt credits a lot of people for saving his life, including those long before his diagnosis doing cancer research.

"At the base of the pyramid is research and the apex to the pyramid is the drug that saves a patient and lots of people worked at the base so that I could live and get that drug," said Hiznay.

Now the former medical student wants to return the favor. He's currently enrolled in the Cleveland Clinic's Molecular Medicine Ph.D. program.

"It's designed to train what are called translational researchers, people who can translate something discovered at the lab bench to the bedside, and I kind of feel like I'm walking, talking translational research," Hiznay said.

Hiznay is studying gene mutation associated with Leukemia.

"Hopefully that's the first brick at the bottom of a pyramid that will help someone else someday," said Hiznay.

Hiznay is also taking an advocacy approach, featured in a national public awareness campaign called Go Boldly. It highlights the importance of continued investment in research and development of biopharmaceutical treatments for patients like him.

Matt says the most rewarding part of the campaign is getting to meet the scientists who created the drug he's currently taking.

"I've now been able to meet multiple times the scientists who created the drug I'm on right now. And it's one of the most emotional things I can do, and I've done it to a lot of people now, is I shake their hand and I tell them thank you for saving my life and I mean it," he said. "One of my classmates in my Ph.D. program, she worked on the clinical trial for the first drug I was on, and I was able to shake her hand and tell her thank you for saving my life."

A life now dedicated to helping others so they too may get to experience their best days ahead.