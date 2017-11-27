Toy Drive kicks off in Columbiana County

In Columbiana County, the Stadium GM Superstore kicked off its annual Toys for Tots Marathon.

The toy drive will run until December 15th. New unopened toys can be dropped off at the West State Street Dealership in Salem.

Store owner Shorty Navarro is a former Marine and is now working with the Marines to help deliver the toys to children.

"Our goal for this drive is to help put some smiles on some children's faces this Christmas season," said Navarro in a press release. "Christmas is all about giving. And we are going to start off the drive with a large donation for area kids and we hope that others will join in and give to help us exceed our goal."

Last year 600 toys were donated. This year's goal is one-thousand toys.

Hours for toy drop off:

Mondays and Thursday from 10 am - 8 pm.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 am - 5 pm

Saturdays from 9 am -2 pm

Donated toys must be new and unwrapped to be accepted into the Toys for Tots program. The cost of the toy doesn't matter.