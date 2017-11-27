Niles welcomes holiday season - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles welcomes holiday season

NILES, Ohio -

The city of Niles is getting into the holiday spirit.

Monday night, the big guy in red made an appearance at the Niles Lions Christmas Tree Lighting.

Santa came in style aboard a fire truck and was greeted by the Niles McKinley High School band and choir.

The ceremony took place at the city's safety complex in downtown.

