Austintown Board of Education supports school deregulation bill

The Austintown school board gave it's full support to a new bill to help cut back on the amount of standardized tests.

Senate bill 216 aims to return control of education from the state to the local level.

Superintendents proposed legislature to take a look at teaching licensure restrictions on elementary grades, as well as the testing done in younger grade levels.

Austintown superintendent Vincent Colaluca hopes more power returned to local boards

"They should have the power and control to make decisions locally.," says Colaluca, "Of course we want to follow some state laws and mandates, but I think it's gotten a little out of control where we don't rely on local boards and the state board of education. Those are the folks that in the past used to make lot of the regulations".

The bill is currently being looked at by committees, but the board hopes that it will eventually progress to be given a full vote.