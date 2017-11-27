Cops: Blind 75-year-old man robbed, beaten in daytime attack - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cops: Blind 75-year-old man robbed, beaten in daytime attack

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) - Police in suburban Philadelphia say a legally blind 75-year-old man was beaten and robbed in broad daylight.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says the man's money and phone were taken in the attack Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Chitwood took to Twitter on Monday to ask for the public's help in catching the person who committed the crime. He calls the suspect a "scumbag" and a "predator" who needs to be taken down.

He says the victim, who has not been identified, has been hospitalized with a possible fractured femur.

No other details were released.

