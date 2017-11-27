Cops: Blind 75-year-old man robbed, beaten in daytime attack

Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday after their car crashed through a guardrail on an Interstate 680 ramp in Austintown.More >>
We have an update to a story we brought to you last month about nine puppies found inside a trash bag on the side of a Warren road.
Youngstown police are investigating what they say is an apparent homicide at a gas station on the city's North Side.
Almost exactly a year after a car and knife attack at the Ohio State University, the officer who shot and killed the suspect opens up about that day when eleven people were injured. In a video released through the university, campus police officer Alan Horujko credits his training and a higher plan that led to him being in the right place at the right time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials said the owner had antique cars in the garage. The garage and items inside are a complete loss.
Bill Harris, a soft-spoken Marine veteran who brought charm and discipline to his tenure as president of the Ohio Senate, has died. He was 83.
Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a wrong-way crash in Ohio.
Authorities say a man drove the wrong way on an interstate in southwest Ohio, crashed into a semitrailer and died at the scene.
One of two 15-year-old boys suspected in a shooting in Cleveland that left a 12-year-old boy dead and five other boys wounded has been arrested, while the other is still being sought.
Police in suburban Philadelphia say a legally blind 75-year-old man was beaten and robbed in broad daylight.
An Ohio sheriff's office says an inmate apparently started a fire at a county jail as part of an attempt to smuggle drugs into the facility.
A 3-year-old girl shot herself in the leg over the weekend in Philadelphia, and the child's grandmother and father have been charged.
Officials say a man trying to flee from a Philadelphia prison halfway house by hiding in a dumpster had to be freed from a trash truck by firefighters.
Police say a woman has been killed while sitting in the living room of a Cleveland home after multiple gunshots were fired from outside the residence.
A small plane crash in central Pennsylvania has left four people injured.
Six children have been shot on a Cleveland street, one fatally.
