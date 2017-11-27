Police: Man driving wrong way killed in interstate crash

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man drove the wrong way on an interstate in southwest Ohio, crashed into a semitrailer and died at the scene.

Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash occurred around 2 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70 in the Dayton suburb of Englewood. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office and the patrol identified the driver as 46-year-old Michael Oshea, of the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights.

An autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Troopers say Oshea was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-70 and side-swiped another vehicle before hitting the semitrailer.

Authorities say the semitrailer's driver received injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Some lanes of the I-70 were closed for several hours after the crash.

Troopers say their investigation is continuing.

