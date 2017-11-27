Several fire departments battle blaze in Poland

No one was hurt, but several fire departments had to ship in water to a fire in Poland.

It was around 8 pm Monday night when crews were called out to a garage fire on New Castle Road.

No one was inside, but fire officials said the owner had finished mowing the lawn and placed the equipment inside the garage.

Then about 45 minutes later, he looked out the window and saw the garage fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials said the owner had antique cars in the garage.

The garage and items inside are a complete loss.

