McDonald's Hoop News scores 11/27/17

Girls' Basketball:

Champion 69 Lakeview 67  OT

United 41 Lowellville 27

South Range 58 Salem 47

Valley Christian 61 Lisbon 44

Girard 27 Niles 44

Akron North 19 Warren Harding 54

Jackson Milton 62 Lordstown 29 |  Jackson Milton’s Michaelina Terranova scores career point 1,000.

