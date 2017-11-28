OSU officer describes attack a year later

Almost exactly a year after a car and knife attack at the Ohio State University, the officer who shot and killed the suspect opens up about that day when eleven people were injured. In a video released through the university, campus police officer Alan Horujko credits his training and a higher plan that led to him being in the right place at the right time.

"I think less than a minute like 53 seconds and it seemed like a half hour to me," described Horujko.

Time slowed down for OSU police officer Alan Horujko on the first day of classes after Thanksgiving break last year on Nov. 28.

He was in his cruiser directing traffic after a gas leak evacuation when he saw a car directly run into a crowd. When he got out, he heard a second wave of screams and saw people running.

"I was able to pick up this guy running with a large butcher style knife with a blade about that long running chasing after people away from me."

He said that OSU student Abdul Artan was "slashing pretty wildly at anybody."

Officer Horujko remembers yelling at Artan to drop the knife multiple times but Artan didn't acknowledge him at first.

"I was able to yell a few more times to get his attention. I remember him looking at me, looking back at the female he was chasing, the front doors he was trying to get to, looking back at me again and then making a longer turn running straight at me at that point that's when I ended up firing my weapon at him," Horujko stated.

He said that he owes a lot to his trainers and if it wasn't for them "I don't know if it would have gone that well that day."

"I can still hear those guys' voices in my head as the incident was going on."

He just so happened to train less than a month earlier for a similar scenario.

In the end, he's just grateful.

"Grateful I was there. I feel like there was a plan that had me there that day- I don't really know how else if you're religous or you're not religous person- but it seems like the stars aligned in some way to put me right there where I was needed to protect those people. I'm very grateful that happened."

The Associated Press reports that a commemorative event is planned on campus Tuesday, the day of the anniversary.