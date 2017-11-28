Struthers man fatally shot at Youngstown gas station

Police are investigating the shooting death of a Struthers man at a gas station on the Youngstown's North Side.

According to a police report, 26-year-old Jerry Lamar Franklin was found face down at the Logan Gas Mart on Logan at Saranac Avenue.at around 1:15 am Tuesday.

Medics on the scene tried to administer aid but said Franklin had died.

Neighbors tell 21 News they heard four or five shots during the incident.

Police say no arrests have yet been made.

The coroner is investigating.

