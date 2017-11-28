Youngstown police investigate fatal shooting at gas station

Youngstown police are investigating what they say is an apparent homicide at a gas station on the city's North Side.

Police have not yet released the name of a 26-year-old man who was found shot to death inside a car that had pulled up to a pump at around 1:15 am Tuesday the Logan Gas Mart on Logan at Saranac Avenue.

Neighbors tell 21 News they heard four of five shots during the incident.

Police say no arrests have yet been made.

The coroner is investigating and will release the victim's name when his family has been notified.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.