Two hospitalized after Austintown crash

Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday after their car crashed through a guardrail on an Interstate 680 ramp in Austintown.

State troopers say the car rolled down an embankment just after midnight on the ramp between Route 11 northbound and Interstate 680 southbound.

Troopers at the scene told 21 News that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other victim was walking around when emergency crews arrived, but that person was taken to the hospital as well.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.