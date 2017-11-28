Justices take up free speech case of anti-police rap lyrics

A Niles woman pleaded not guilty to charges filed by State Troopers who say they are trying to get to the bottom of claims by a man who says he was abducted by her.More >>
With hunting season upon us, gun safety should be a paramount concern according to New Middletown Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio.
Police are investigating the shooting death of a Struthers man at a gas station on the Youngstown's North Side.
A Warren woman tells police she was robbed and chased while walking on the city's Northwest Side Monday evening.
Authorities have released the name of a hunter who was fatally shot in Ashtabula County on the first day of deer hunting season in Ohio.
John Deere tractors, an arc welder, and a post hole digger are just a few of the items going up for sale at Ohio's next property auction being held Saturday.
Police say one officer was injured in Ohio after his partner accidentally shot him with a stun gun while they tried to arrest a suspect.
Pennsylvania's highest court will decide whether a Pittsburgh man's anti-police rap lyrics are protected free expression or amount to witness intimidation and making terroristic threats.
Bill Harris, a soft-spoken Marine veteran who brought charm and discipline to his tenure as president of the Ohio Senate, has died. He was 83.
Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a wrong-way crash in Ohio.
One of two 15-year-old boys suspected in a shooting in Cleveland that left a 12-year-old boy dead and five other boys wounded has been arrested, while the other is still being sought.
Police in suburban Philadelphia say a legally blind 75-year-old man was beaten and robbed in broad daylight.
An Ohio sheriff's office says an inmate apparently started a fire at a county jail as part of an attempt to smuggle drugs into the facility.
A 3-year-old girl shot herself in the leg over the weekend in Philadelphia, and the child's grandmother and father have been charged.
Officials say a man trying to flee from a Philadelphia prison halfway house by hiding in a dumpster had to be freed from a trash truck by firefighters.
