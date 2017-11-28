Hunter fatally shot in Ashtabula County

Authorities have released the name of a hunter who was fatally shot in Ashtabula County on the first day of deer hunting season in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells 21 News that 62-year-old Randy Lee Gozzard of St. Petersburg Florida was shot while deer hunting.

Four people including the victim were in the hunting party along Horton Road in Monroe Township according to ODNR.

Monroe Township is south of Conneaut.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.