Niles woman pleads 'not guilty' after pursuit with state trooper

A Niles woman pleaded not guilty to charges filed by State Troopers who say they are trying to get to the bottom of claims by a man who says he was abducted by her.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Trooper chased a car at around 3 am Tuesday when the driver refused to pull over for a traffic violation stop along Summit Street in Warren.

During the pursuit, the patrol says a man who was in the car made a phone call claiming he was being abducted by the female driver.

The car finally stopped along South Butler Street in Niles shortly after 3:30 am.

That's when the woman jumped out of the car and began to run.

The woman, captured after a short foot chase, was identified as 32-year-old Robyn Elser of Niles.

The man who was in the car was not harmed, but troopers are still checking out his claim that he was abducted.

Elser was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of failure to comply with the order of a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license, as well as possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and drug instruments.

She pleaded not guilty during her video arraignment on Tuesday.

Her next hearing set for December 21.