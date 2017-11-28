Poland Police investigate bear sighting

Poland Township Police say a search for a bear turned up nothing early Tuesday.

Police Cheif Brian Goodin tells 21 News that a passerby says a small bear was spotted along Arrel Road near Struthers Road during the pre-dawn hours.

Officers searched the area but found no sign of the animal.

Goodin says he wants to make sure the public knows about the report since children would be waiting for school buses.

A bear sighting was reported in New Middletown last week.

Here are some tips from the Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources for you to consider.

What to do if you encounter a bear:

Black bears are usually fearful of people, therefore bear attacks are a rare occurrence. Bears do not attack or kill children or pets as long as the bear is given its space and not cornered. The first thing to do when you see a bear is to remain calm. Generally, black bears are nonaggressive and prefer to flee from the area as soon as they are aware of your presence. If you encounter a bear, and it is not aware of your presence, simply back away from the area slowly. If the bear is aware of your presence and it does not leave the area, avoid direct eye contact with the animal, give the bear an easy escape route and again, simply back slowly away from the area. Always avoid running or climbing trees, which may provoke a chase.

An easy way to remember this is to be AWARE:

• Act calm and do not run.

• Warn the bear that you are near; talk in a firm, calm voice.

• Allow space between you and the bear. Step aside and back slowly away. Do not make the bear feel trapped or threatened.

• Raise your hands above your head to appear larger if the bear approaches. Clap your hands or shout to scare the bear away.

• Exit the area.

Bear-Proofing Your Backyard

Black bears are large animals and can cause significant damage while in search of an easy meal. If your yard is being visited by a black bear there are several things that must be done to ensure that the animal doesn't become a “problem bear”. A “problem bear” can be defined as an animal that has lost its natural fear of humans and habitually causes property damage while in search of food. In this instance, all potential food attractants must be removed from the area.

This includes:

• Bird feeders and other wildlife feed-remove feeders, including hummingbird and suet feeders.

• Trash receptacles-store your garbage either in a garage or a secure container.

• Pet foods-keep pet foods inside, especially at night.

• Grease from grills-clean out grease traps after each use; store grill in a garage or shed.

• Secure beehives-place electric fencing around beehives.

• Crops-pick fruit from berry bushes as soon as possible; scare bears out of agriculture fields as soon as damage occurs.