Sunny, Balmy & Breezy Tuesday!

Hello sunshine! Today is a gorgeous November day with temperatures warming to the lower 60s! A typical late November day would be closer to the lower 40s but we're smoking the average.

Sunshine will be wall-to-wall without a cloud in the sky until a few mix in Wednesday. Temperatures will flirt with 50 degrees tomorrow before the 40s takeover by the end of the week.

It's a relatively dry for the next seven days with Thursday being the exception. Some afternoon/evening showers are likely Thursday before more sunshine by Friday and the upcoming weekend!