Ohio launching opioid awareness campaign

Health professionals are expected to reveal more today about a campaign to make people in the Valley more aware of the hazards of prescription opioid abuse.

A news conference is scheduled this afternoon in Youngstown to explain “Take Charge Ohio”, which is designed to educate prescribers, patients and the public on safe pain medication practices.

To help opioid prescribers educate their patients and the public about the dangers of misusing prescription pain medication and how to safely manage pain, the Ohio Department of Health is launching the statewide campaign using grant funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although Ohio reported the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths in seven years in 2016, prescription opioids are still involved in a significant number of overdose deaths every year, and abuse of them is often a gateway for heroin and fentanyl use.

Today's news conference is scheduled for 2 pm at the Mahoning County Mental Health & Recovery Board, 222 W. Federal St.Youngstown.

The following health professionals are scheduled to take part:

Mark Hurst, MD –Medical Director, Ohio Dept. of Mental Health & Addiction Services

Clint Koenig, MD – Medical Director, Ohio Department of Health

A.J. Groeber – Executive Director, State Medical Board of Ohio

Cameron Mcnamee – Director of Policy and Communications, State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy

Don Koenig JR., JD - Executive VP & Regional Chief Operating Officer, Mercy Health

Patricia Sweeney, JD – Health Commissioner, Mahoning County General Health

Erin Bishop, MPH – Health Commissioner, Youngstown City Health Department

The campaign has been developed in partnership with several state agencies and boards who are members of the Governor’s Cabinet Opiate Action Team.