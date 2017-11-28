Liberty’s Dra Rushton wins Trumbull County Player of the Year

Postseason honors are starting to roll in for area football players and one of the more prestigious awards is Trumbull County Player of the Year.

Liberty’s Dra Rushton is the unanimous winner by a media panel and becomes only the fourth Liberty player to win the award in 43 years.

Rushton played offense, defense, and special teams and was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. He averaged more than nine yards a carry, rushed for more than 1,200 yards, scored 23 touchdowns, and threw for more than 900 yards and nine more scores.

Rushton is the first Liberty player to win the award since Fitzgerald Toussaint in 2004.

“Just for you guys recognizing my hard work that I put in this game. You know I love this game. I never get tired of this game. Just going out there every night, put my heart on the table and just going out there for my guys and my coach and just working hard and to see you guys recognizing this. It’s just a great feeling,” Rushton said.

“It’s tremendous. It shows we’re doing the right things and he believed it and he earned this award from day one of his sophomore year when we were getting after each other and him wanting to do it his way and we said we got to do it our way and he bought in,” said Chet Allen, Liberty coach.