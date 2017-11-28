Warren woman reports robbery and chase on West Market Street

A Warren woman tells police she was robbed and chased while walking on the city's Northwest Side Monday evening.

According to a police report, the 26-year-old Vermont Avenue woman said she was walking along West Market Street near Austin Avenue just before 6:30 pm when someone came up behind her and grabbed her arm.

The woman told police she was afraid that the man was trying to pull her into a car and kidnap her, so she began to resist.

Although she said that the attacker released her arm, he grabbed her purse.

The woman told the officer she ran away screaming.

She said the man chased her for a short time before he turned onto another street.

The woman said she didn't get a good look at the man, but described him as a skinny, clean-shaven, light-skinned black male with short hair.