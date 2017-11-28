Do-Cut Big Dig Contest Qualifiers and Weekly Winners

Below are the daily qualifiers in our Do-Cut Big Dig contest. Also listed are our four weekly winners. The grand prize winner will be announced at 6 pm on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.
10/30/17 Anita Chaney - Hubbard, OH
10/30/17 Mike Bowen - Boardman, OH
10/31/17 Kimberly Stuhldreher-Porter - McDonald, OH (Week #1 winner)
10/31/17 Georgann Schewirey-Rodriquez - Youngstown, OH
11/01/17 Tracy Williams - Warren, OH
11/02/17 Tod Thorne - Youngstown, OH
11/02/17 Tim Williams - Lake Milton, OH
11/03/17 David Nelson - Youngstown, OH
11/03/17 Kathy Balog - Youngstown, OH
11/06/17 Ronda Vaughn - Warren, OH
11/06/17 Bernadette Nolen - Niles, OH
11/07/17 Denny Billec - Canfield, Oh
11/07/17 David Vernarsky - Campbell, OH
11/08/17 Gina Brown - New Waterford, OH (Week #2 winner)
11/09/17 Elaine Kutchel - Austintown, OH
11/09/17 Cindy Viets - Fowler, OH
11/10/17 Sherri Lucci Chance - Campbell, OH
11/10/17 Lora Martin - Lowellville, OH
11/13/17 Karen Holmes-Zaborowski - Farrell, PA
11/14/17 Tom Moore - Boardman, OH
11/15/17 Nancy Conrad - Youngstown, OH
11/15/17 - Jim Tressa - Lowellville, OH
11/16/17 PJ Brown - Warren, OH (Week #3 winner)
11/17/17 Charles Zell - Warren, OH
11/20/17 Marilyn Gustinella - Hubbard, OH
11/20/17 Tammy Lyons - Lisbon, OH
11/21/17 Anita Williamson - Youngstown, OH
11/21/17 Jamie Hartz - Newton Falls, OH
11/22/17 Edward Billec - Campbell, OH
11/22/17 Lina Doran - Girard, OH
11/23/17 Gary Alexander - Youngstown, OH (Week #4 winner)
11/24/17 Darlene Pavek - Poland, OH
