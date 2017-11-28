Do-Cut Big Dig Contest Qualifiers and Weekly Winners - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Below are the daily qualifiers in our Do-Cut Big Dig contest.  Also listed are our four weekly winners.  The grand prize winner will be announced at 6 pm on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

10/30/17 Anita Chaney - Hubbard, OH

10/30/17 Mike Bowen - Boardman, OH

10/31/17 Kimberly Stuhldreher-Porter - McDonald, OH (Week #1 winner)

10/31/17 Georgann Schewirey-Rodriquez - Youngstown, OH

11/01/17 Tracy Williams - Warren, OH

11/02/17 Tod Thorne - Youngstown, OH

11/02/17 Tim Williams - Lake Milton, OH

11/03/17 David Nelson - Youngstown, OH

11/03/17 Kathy Balog - Youngstown, OH

11/06/17 Ronda Vaughn - Warren, OH

11/06/17 Bernadette Nolen - Niles, OH

11/07/17 Denny Billec - Canfield, Oh

11/07/17 David Vernarsky - Campbell, OH

11/08/17 Gina Brown - New Waterford, OH (Week #2 winner)

11/09/17 Elaine Kutchel - Austintown, OH

11/09/17 Cindy Viets - Fowler, OH

11/10/17 Sherri Lucci Chance - Campbell, OH 

11/10/17 Lora Martin - Lowellville, OH

11/13/17 Karen Holmes-Zaborowski - Farrell, PA

11/14/17 Tom Moore - Boardman, OH

11/15/17 Nancy Conrad - Youngstown, OH

11/15/17 - Jim Tressa - Lowellville, OH

11/16/17 PJ Brown - Warren, OH (Week #3 winner)

11/17/17 Charles Zell - Warren, OH

11/20/17 Marilyn Gustinella - Hubbard, OH

11/20/17 Tammy Lyons - Lisbon, OH

11/21/17 Anita Williamson - Youngstown, OH

11/21/17 Jamie Hartz - Newton Falls, OH

11/22/17 Edward Billec - Campbell, OH

11/22/17 Lina Doran - Girard, OH

11/23/17 Gary Alexander - Youngstown, OH (Week #4 winner)

11/24/17 Darlene Pavek - Poland, OH  

